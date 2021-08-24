Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

BCKIF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Babcock International Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Babcock International Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BCKIF traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.00. 1,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,350. Babcock International Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.66 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.07.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

