Baldrige Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 750 Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Corning by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,830 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Corning by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,961 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Corning by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,992 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.1% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 22,156 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.1% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 22,393 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. 57.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corning alerts:

GLW opened at $40.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.51 billion, a PE ratio of 40.01, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $30.16 and a 52 week high of $46.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.66.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.06%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.13.

In other Corning news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 81,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $3,575,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,455 shares in the company, valued at $2,792,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson purchased 1,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $59,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,515. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 162,457 shares of company stock worth $6,899,810. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corning Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.