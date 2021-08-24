Baldrige Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,868 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ECF. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $1,202,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 827.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 71,952 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 64,197 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 4.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,062,889 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,370,000 after buying an additional 41,216 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 3.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,240,640 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,773,000 after buying an additional 39,506 shares during the period. Finally, Old Port Advisors lifted its stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 132.9% in the second quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 62,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 35,448 shares during the period. 31.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund alerts:

Shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund stock opened at $14.66 on Tuesday. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. has a 1 year low of $11.18 and a 1 year high of $17.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Profile

Operates as a closed-end, diversified management company and invests primarily in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.