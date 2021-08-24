Baldrige Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 124 iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $360,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 21,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Patten Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $269.61 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.95. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $175.98 and a twelve month high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.