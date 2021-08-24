Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Lowered to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. started coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bandwidth from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, initiated coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bandwidth has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $166.77.

BAND opened at $105.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.13. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.29, a PEG ratio of 52.18 and a beta of 0.46. Bandwidth has a 12 month low of $102.56 and a 12 month high of $198.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.42.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.36. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 7.99% and a positive return on equity of 3.68%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bandwidth will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 300 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.16, for a total transaction of $38,748.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,285.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 400 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.02, for a total transaction of $46,008.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,597.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,972 shares of company stock worth $249,551. 5.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAND. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Bandwidth by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 44,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Bandwidth by 3,938.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,653,000 after acquiring an additional 51,200 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Bandwidth during the first quarter worth about $739,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Bandwidth by 18.1% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 14,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Bandwidth by 6.8% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 78,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

