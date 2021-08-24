Bank of America Begins Coverage on Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI)

Equities research analysts at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

RANI opened at $17.13 on Tuesday. Rani Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $29.40.

Get Rani Therapeutics alerts:

Rani Therapeutics Company Profile

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is a clinical stage biotherapeutics company. It focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics. Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Rani Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rani Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.