Bank of Georgia Group (OTCMKTS:BDGSF) Lifted to “Buy” at Peel Hunt

Bank of Georgia Group (OTCMKTS:BDGSF) was upgraded by research analysts at Peel Hunt to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of BDGSF stock opened at $18.95 on Tuesday. Bank of Georgia Group has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $18.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.60.

Bank of Georgia Group Company Profile

Bank of Georgia Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Investment Banking, and BNB. The Retail Banking segment provides consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards and other credit facilities, funds transfer, and settlement services.

