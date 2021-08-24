Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.20.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of Bank of Ireland Group stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.92. 9,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,944. Bank of Ireland Group has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $6.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.50.

Bank of Ireland Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in financial and banking solutions. Its services include current account and deposit services, overdrafts, term loans, mortgages, business and corporate lending, international asset financing, leasing, installment credit, invoice discounting, foreign facilities, interest and exchange rate, hedging instruments, life assurance, pension and protection products.

