Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) to announce $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the highest is $0.23. Bank of Marin Bancorp reported earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 92.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $2.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bank of Marin Bancorp.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 9.57%.

BMRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

NASDAQ:BMRC opened at $36.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.35. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.26 and a fifty-two week high of $42.19. The company has a market cap of $474.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This is an increase from Bank of Marin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.07%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 83.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.9% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 399.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 19,766 shares during the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, provides financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services; personal and business checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; health savings accounts; certificate of deposit account registry services; insured cash sweep and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

