Barclays Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane (OTCMKTS:IFSUF)

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane (OTCMKTS:IFSUF) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

IFSUF stock opened at $11.72 on Friday. Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $13.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.03.

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. operates in the telco infrastructure business in Italy. The company constructs and operates towers. It offers integrated hosting services to create wireless networks, masts for antennas, cabling, dishes, spaces for equipment, and technological systems for power supply; site access and security management, 24h supervision, and ordinary, corrective and extraordinary maintenance services; and fiber optic connection of transmission sites.

