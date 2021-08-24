BarnBridge (BOND) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $11.87 Million

BarnBridge (CURRENCY:BOND) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 24th. One BarnBridge coin can currently be purchased for about $29.58 or 0.00060037 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, BarnBridge has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. BarnBridge has a total market cap of $123.15 million and $11.87 million worth of BarnBridge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00057434 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003231 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00015440 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.77 or 0.00050293 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.75 or 0.00809447 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002020 BTC.

About BarnBridge

BarnBridge (BOND) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. BarnBridge’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,163,842 coins. BarnBridge’s official Twitter account is @barn_bridge and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BarnBridge is barnbridge.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics. “

Buying and Selling BarnBridge

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BarnBridge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BarnBridge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BarnBridge using one of the exchanges listed above.

