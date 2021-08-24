Base Protocol Trading Up 2.2% Over Last 7 Days (BASE)

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. Base Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $44,875.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Base Protocol has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. One Base Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.01 or 0.00004165 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Base Protocol Coin Profile

Base Protocol (BASE) is a coin. Base Protocol’s total supply is 744,155 coins and its circulating supply is 549,642 coins. Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Base Protocol’s official website is www.baseprotocol.org . The official message board for Base Protocol is medium.com/baseprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc. “

