Basswood Capital Management, L Sells 355 Shares of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Stock

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.52, for a total value of $20,064.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Basswood Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 17th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 3,784 shares of Regional Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total value of $214,363.60.

On Friday, August 13th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 10,000 shares of Regional Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total value of $566,200.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 15,000 shares of Regional Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total value of $857,400.00.

On Monday, August 9th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 3,900 shares of Regional Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $227,526.00.

On Friday, June 4th, Basswood Capital Management, L purchased 33,559 shares of Regional Management stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.95 per share, with a total value of $1,575,595.05.

Shares of RM traded down $0.67 on Tuesday, hitting $56.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,890. The company has a quick ratio of 28.98, a current ratio of 28.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.98. Regional Management Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $15.87 and a fifty-two week high of $60.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.42.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.39. Regional Management had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 18.49%. Sell-side analysts expect that Regional Management Corp. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.27%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 130.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,683 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after buying an additional 33,783 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 357.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,866 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 17,864 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 256.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 59,075 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after buying an additional 42,483 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Regional Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Regional Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on Regional Management from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

