Baudax Bio Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:BXRX)

Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 2,952 call options on the company. This is an increase of 535% compared to the average daily volume of 465 call options.

BXRX stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.61. The company had a trading volume of 721,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,335,618. Baudax Bio has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $3.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.66.

Get Baudax Bio alerts:

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Baudax Bio will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Baudax Bio news, CFO Richard S. Casten purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.51 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BXRX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Baudax Bio by 735.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,445,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 1,272,319 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baudax Bio by 460.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 409,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 336,175 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Baudax Bio by 158.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 170,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 104,860 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Baudax Bio during the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baudax Bio during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. 8.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Baudax Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Baudax Bio Company Profile

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. The company offers ANJESO (meloxicam) injection for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with non-NSAID analgesics. Its products under development includes BX1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMBA) that is in phase I clinical trial; BX2000, an ultrashort-acting NMBA, which is in pre-clinical trial; and BX3000, an NMBA reversal agent, which is under pre-clinical trial, as well as Dex-IN, a proprietary intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine, which is under phase II clinical trial.

Featured Story: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Baudax Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baudax Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.