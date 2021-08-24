Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.16 Billion

Equities analysts expect Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) to announce $2.16 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.14 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.18 billion. Bausch Health Companies posted sales of $2.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will report full year sales of $8.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.48 billion to $8.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $8.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.79 billion to $9.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bausch Health Companies.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 1,271.62% and a negative net margin of 15.18%.

Several research analysts recently commented on BHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.64.

In related news, Director Amy B. Wechsler sold 11,037 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.79, for a total value of $350,866.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 98,325 shares in the company, valued at $3,125,751.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christina Ackermann sold 121,198 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $3,857,732.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 227,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,228,688.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 149,235 shares of company stock valued at $4,747,159. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 14.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 312,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,704,000 after buying an additional 39,276 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 123.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after buying an additional 111,654 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,092,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,728,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $2,009,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

BHC stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,718,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,509,965. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.68. Bausch Health Companies has a 52 week low of $14.86 and a 52 week high of $34.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

