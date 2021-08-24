BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Purchased by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,155 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in BCE were worth $3,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of BCE by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,753,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $665,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,198 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of BCE by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,649,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $457,236,000 after purchasing an additional 26,403 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of BCE by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,053,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $318,187,000 after purchasing an additional 348,366 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BCE by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,522,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,297,000 after purchasing an additional 228,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BCE by 373.5% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,037,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973,856 shares during the last quarter. 42.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of BCE from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of BCE from C$61.50 to C$63.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of BCE from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of BCE in a report on Sunday, May 2nd. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on shares of BCE from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. BCE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.45.

BCE traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.43. 53,231 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,125,705. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $39.91 and a one year high of $51.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.7011 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 127.56%.

About BCE

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

