Beaumont Capital Management LLC Trims Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Beaumont Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 34.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,812 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 0.6% of Beaumont Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Beaumont Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Toews Corp ADV purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $190,759,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $59,137,000. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,233,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,225,000 after purchasing an additional 304,136 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,913,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,991,000 after purchasing an additional 271,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,422,000. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.01. The company had a trading volume of 115,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,048,075. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.76. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $113.20 and a 12-month high of $118.87.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.