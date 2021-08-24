Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Boosts Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 363.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 17.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth about $56,309,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth about $37,432,000. Finally, Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.3% during the first quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 1,719 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 86.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Josef Kaeser sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.95, for a total transaction of $2,179,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 4,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.69, for a total value of $1,040,668.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,838,692.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,582 shares of company stock valued at $5,740,374 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NXPI. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.80.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $210.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $55.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.40. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $117.25 and a fifty-two week high of $218.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $203.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.19%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

