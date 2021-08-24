Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,775 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 107,518 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,099,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 660.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,056 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,713,000 after acquiring an additional 99,056 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $496,000. 64.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $108.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.85, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.50 and a 1-year high of $122.49.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.76%. The company’s revenue was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.78, for a total value of $2,815,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 297,141 shares in the company, valued at $29,351,587.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 63,045 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total value of $6,791,207.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 494,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,302,979.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 344,333 shares of company stock valued at $30,618,842 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Summit Insights cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.93.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

