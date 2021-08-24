Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Decreases Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 76.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 35.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth about $93,000.

SPHD opened at $44.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.04. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $31.77 and a twelve month high of $46.49.

