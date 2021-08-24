Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Has $274,000 Stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. owned 0.21% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 245.9% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 23,957 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March during the 2nd quarter valued at $328,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 13,849 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period.

Shares of PMAR stock opened at $30.86 on Tuesday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March has a 12 month low of $27.17 and a 12 month high of $30.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.66.

