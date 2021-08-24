Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Makes New $97,000 Investment in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 145,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,083,000 after purchasing an additional 33,596 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,123,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,103,000 after purchasing an additional 12,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 387,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,263,000 after purchasing an additional 97,234 shares during the last quarter. 73.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BEPC opened at $43.88 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 12-month low of $32.30 and a 12-month high of $63.31.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.3038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BEPC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Brookfield Renewable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

