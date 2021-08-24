Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Purchases 50 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 356 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,858 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,493,000 after buying an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 693,107 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $226,646,000 after buying an additional 49,258 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,701 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $401.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $135.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $378.68. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.52 and a 1 year high of $418.62.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 14.60%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays set a $437.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.82.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

