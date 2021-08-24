Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 239.0% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $110.02 on Tuesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $66.74 and a 52-week high of $116.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.49.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

