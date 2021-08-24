Benjamin Hornigold Limited (ASX:BHD) Insider Gary Miller Acquires 83,934 Shares

Benjamin Hornigold Limited (ASX:BHD) insider Gary Miller purchased 83,934 shares of Benjamin Hornigold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.31 ($0.22) per share, with a total value of A$26,271.34 ($18,765.24).

Benjamin Hornigold Company Profile

Benjamin Hornigold Limited operates as an investment company in Australia. It provides investors with an exposure to investment portfolio, which is invested in a small number of investments in undervalued assets that provide growth opportunities with the aim of achieving above average returns over the medium to long term.

