BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Shares Sold by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. reduced its position in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,672 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 6,615 shares during the period. BHP Group comprises approximately 1.6% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $13,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in BHP Group by 59.3% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 350,697 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $14,961,000 after acquiring an additional 130,547 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,603 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,661,000 after buying an additional 3,942 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,734,804 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $91,997,000 after buying an additional 62,208 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 8.2% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 14,978 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. 4.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBL traded up $0.94 on Tuesday, hitting $61.67. 51,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,537,573. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.84. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of $37.88 and a fifty-two week high of $68.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $4.00 per share. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. This represents a yield of 10.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of BHP Group from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.99.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

