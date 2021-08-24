Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) dropped 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.82 and last traded at $10.87. Approximately 23,788 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 47,079,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.42.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.57.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Bit Digital by 212.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Bit Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,882,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Bit Digital by 91.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bit Digital by 33.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,774 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bit Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 2.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bit Digital, Inc operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was founded in November 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

