Bitball Treasure (BTRS) Price Tops $77.37 on Exchanges

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. During the last seven days, Bitball Treasure has traded 30.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitball Treasure has a total market cap of $34.82 million and $668,339.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitball Treasure coin can now be purchased for $77.37 or 0.00157235 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001174 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000403 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000443 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000098 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 44.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000519 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure Profile

Bitball Treasure (CRYPTO:BTRS) is a coin. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000 coins. The official website for Bitball Treasure is www.bitball-btb.com . Bitball Treasure’s official Twitter account is @BitBallTreasure and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitball Treasure is medium.com/@bitballerc20

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise. “

Bitball Treasure Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitball Treasure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitball Treasure using one of the exchanges listed above.

