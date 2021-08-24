bitCNY (BITCNY) 1-Day Volume Hits $953,012.00

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. bitCNY has a market capitalization of $4.40 million and approximately $953,012.00 worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One bitCNY coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000321 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, bitCNY has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002442 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00053989 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.94 or 0.00125641 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $76.45 or 0.00157614 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003564 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,593.71 or 1.00183467 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $482.78 or 0.00995327 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,201.97 or 0.06601359 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

bitCNY Coin Profile

bitCNY launched on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

