BitCore (BTX) Market Cap Reaches $5.54 Million

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Over the last seven days, BitCore has traded down 19.8% against the dollar. One BitCore coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000632 BTC on major exchanges. BitCore has a total market cap of $5.54 million and $586,938.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitCore alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,325.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,215.89 or 0.06654691 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $647.79 or 0.01340485 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $176.61 or 0.00365461 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.72 or 0.00133916 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $312.72 or 0.00647116 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $162.98 or 0.00337251 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00006246 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $158.27 or 0.00327503 BTC.

About BitCore

BitCore is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

Buying and Selling BitCore

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.