Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,325 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $3,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BKH. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Black Hills by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Black Hills by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Black Hills by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Black Hills by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Black Hills by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Black Hills news, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $67,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $137,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,981.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $274,080. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BKH opened at $71.58 on Tuesday. Black Hills Co. has a 52-week low of $51.97 and a 52-week high of $72.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 8.73%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.59%.

BKH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Black Hills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Black Hills from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.17.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

