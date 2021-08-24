Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is the owner of oil and natural gas mineral primarily in the United States. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is based in Houston, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.07 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $9.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

BSM stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.04. 369,679 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,683. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.46. Black Stone Minerals has a one year low of $5.77 and a one year high of $11.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.09). Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $58.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.84 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Black Stone Minerals will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 12,850 shares during the period. 17.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

