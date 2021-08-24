BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust (LON:BRSC) Sets New 52-Week High at $2,135.00

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust (LON:BRSC) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,135 ($27.89) and last traded at GBX 2,135 ($27.89), with a volume of 2408 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,120 ($27.70).

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,021.57. The stock has a market cap of £1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 8.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

About BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust (LON:BRSC)

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust company. The Company’s principal activity is portfolio investment. The Company’s prime objective is to achieve long term capital growth for shareholders through investment mainly in smaller the United Kingdom quoted companies, which are listed on the London Stock Exchange or on the Alternative Investment Market (AIM).

