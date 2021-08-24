BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LON:BRWM) Insider Buys £62,150 in Stock

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LON:BRWM) insider David Cheyne acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 565 ($7.38) per share, for a total transaction of £62,150 ($81,199.37).

LON:BRWM opened at GBX 568 ($7.42) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.75. BlackRock World Mining Trust plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 378.33 ($4.94) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 699.21 ($9.14). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 605.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a GBX 5.50 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from BlackRock World Mining Trust’s previous dividend of $4.50. BlackRock World Mining Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.67%.

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the mining and metal sectors.

