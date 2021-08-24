Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.42 Million Stock Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $2,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Markel by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,622,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Markel by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 72,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,932,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Markel by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Markel by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Markel during the 1st quarter worth about $8,773,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 62 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,281.50, for a total value of $79,453.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKL stock traded up $11.32 on Tuesday, reaching $1,270.15. The company had a trading volume of 151 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,775. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,219.65. Markel Co. has a 12 month low of $913.04 and a 12 month high of $1,288.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,304.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

About Markel

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

