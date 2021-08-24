Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 23,338 Shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 209,523 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,338 shares during the period. Owl Rock Capital accounts for about 1.1% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $2,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in Owl Rock Capital by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 18,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC increased its position in Owl Rock Capital by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 42,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Owl Rock Capital by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 25,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in Owl Rock Capital by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 206,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Owl Rock Capital by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 71,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $1,034,971.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,074,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,075,017.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total value of $716,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,217,527 shares in the company, valued at $575,914,986.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 697,030 shares of company stock worth $10,233,778. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

ORCC traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.68. 19,369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 964,402. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $11.12 and a 12-month high of $14.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.06.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 80.18%. The business had revenue of $249.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.86 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.45%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 93.23%.

About Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

