BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) by 37.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,769 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter worth $1,388,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 234,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after buying an additional 83,902 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,441,000 after buying an additional 33,091 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 132,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 11,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 10,801 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DMB stock opened at $15.28 on Tuesday. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.92 and a 12 month high of $15.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.02.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%.

About BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide as high a level of current income exempt from regular federal income tax as is consistent with the preservation of capital. The company is headquartered in New York,NY.

