Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) Given New $57.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

BCEI has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered Bonanza Creek Energy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bonanza Creek Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.80.

Bonanza Creek Energy stock opened at $35.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 2.11. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 52-week low of $15.88 and a 52-week high of $50.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $156.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.80 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 10.93%. Sell-side analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Bonanza Creek Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.28%.

In other news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 2,911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $140,222.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,166,349.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the 1st quarter worth $1,403,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 126.7% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,715 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 16,610 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 142,892 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,106,000 after purchasing an additional 41,458 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,359 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,671 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc engages in the extraction of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas. It focuses on the Niobrara and Codell formations in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. The company was founded on December 2, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

