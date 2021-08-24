Bonded Finance Market Capitalization Tops $5.47 Million (BOND)

Bonded Finance (CURRENCY:BOND) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Over the last seven days, Bonded Finance has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bonded Finance has a market cap of $5.47 million and $152,843.00 worth of Bonded Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bonded Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0142 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bonded Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.30 or 0.00054588 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003143 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00014887 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00050004 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $382.94 or 0.00794946 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.96 or 0.00099560 BTC.

Bonded Finance Coin Profile

Bonded Finance (BOND) is a coin. Its launch date was September 7th, 2020. Bonded Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,149,391 coins. Bonded Finance’s official website is bonded.finance/#firstsec . Bonded Finance’s official Twitter account is @Bondedfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics. “

Buying and Selling Bonded Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonded Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bonded Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bonded Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bonded Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bonded Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.