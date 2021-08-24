Boolberry Price Down 47.2% This Week (BBR)

Boolberry (CURRENCY:BBR) traded 51.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. Boolberry has a total market cap of $19,240.40 and $27.00 worth of Boolberry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Boolberry coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Boolberry has traded 47.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Boolberry Coin Profile

Boolberry (BBR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 17th, 2014. Boolberry’s total supply is 13,207,454 coins. The Reddit community for Boolberry is /r/boolberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Boolberry’s official website is boolberry.com . Boolberry’s official Twitter account is @BoolberryTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Boolberry is a wild Keccak algorithm PoW crypto coin. The block interval, or target, is set to 120 seconds. The total number of coins is limited to approximately 18.5 million and the block reward reduces in a variable manner with shortening time spans between reductions. “

Boolberry Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boolberry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boolberry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Boolberry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

