Boston Financial Mangement LLC Boosts Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the quarter. American Tower comprises 1.2% of Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $30,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 27,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth about $8,954,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 43.0% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 40,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,058,000 after purchasing an additional 12,316 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 9.1% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 59,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 27.0% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 13,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. American Tower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.00.

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total value of $27,287.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,856.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $2,245,558.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,755 shares in the company, valued at $7,187,962.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,246 shares of company stock valued at $2,301,156. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMT stock traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $286.42. The company had a trading volume of 11,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,288. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $197.50 and a 52 week high of $291.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $278.29. The company has a market capitalization of $130.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.24.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. Equities research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.19%.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

