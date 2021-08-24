Boston Financial Mangement LLC Boosts Stock Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $9,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter valued at $4,210,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter worth about $527,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Interactive Brokers Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,337. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.43 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The company has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.49.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $754.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.42, for a total value of $1,368,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,422,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,855,044.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total value of $1,138,021.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 688,360 shares of company stock worth $43,722,128. Corporate insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

