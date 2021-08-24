Boston Financial Mangement LLC Makes New $6.50 Million Investment in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC bought a new stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 23,680 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $6,503,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in SEA by 130.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,289,256 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $734,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861,814 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SEA in the first quarter valued at $367,557,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SEA by 64.5% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,171,074 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $707,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,602 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in SEA by 60,382.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,167,916 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $260,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,985 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in SEA by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,603,704 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,143,835,000 after acquiring an additional 733,740 shares during the period. 49.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on SEA from $260.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on SEA from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on SEA in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. SEA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.17.

SEA stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $315.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,720,575. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $161.26 billion, a PE ratio of -87.81 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $286.43. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $135.28 and a 12 month high of $328.35.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 82.81% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

