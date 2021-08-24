Boston Financial Mangement LLC Sells 136 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,821.21.

GOOGL stock traded up $29.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,829.98. 22,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,348,697. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,589.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,402.15 and a 12-month high of $2,817.49.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

