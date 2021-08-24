Boyar Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,884 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 748 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises approximately 1.1% of Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CVS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CVS Health by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,562,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,113,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084,131 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,525,542 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,845,058,000 after acquiring an additional 590,266 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,470,812 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,535,702,000 after buying an additional 441,924 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,873,108 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,194,135,000 after buying an additional 4,491,735 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in CVS Health by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,097,503 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $985,325,000 after buying an additional 508,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.55 per share, with a total value of $238,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,919.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 67,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $5,809,472.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,092,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,927 shares of company stock worth $9,297,799 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS has been the subject of several research reports. lifted their target price on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.67.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $84.31. 154,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,019,321. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $55.36 and a 1 year high of $90.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

