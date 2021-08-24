Brenntag SE (FRA:BNR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Brenntag SE (FRA:BNR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €80.28 ($94.45).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BNR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Nord/LB set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on shares of Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Brenntag in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Brenntag stock traded up €1.54 ($1.81) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €86.38 ($101.62). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,604 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €82.14. Brenntag has a 52-week low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 52-week high of €56.25 ($66.18).

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

