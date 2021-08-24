Brenntag SE (FRA:BNR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Brenntag SE (FRA:BNR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €80.28 ($94.45).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BNR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Nord/LB set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on shares of Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Brenntag in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Brenntag stock traded up €1.54 ($1.81) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €86.38 ($101.62). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,604 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €82.14. Brenntag has a 52-week low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 52-week high of €56.25 ($66.18).

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

