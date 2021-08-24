Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc’s Quiet Period Set To Expire Tomorrow (NYSE:BRDG)

Bridge Investment Group’s (NYSE:BRDG) quiet period will end on Wednesday, August 25th. Bridge Investment Group had issued 18,750,000 shares in its IPO on July 16th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. During Bridge Investment Group’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BRDG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Bridge Investment Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Bridge Investment Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Bridge Investment Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Bridge Investment Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.60.

Shares of NYSE:BRDG opened at $18.69 on Tuesday. Bridge Investment Group has a twelve month low of $14.05 and a twelve month high of $18.89.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities.

