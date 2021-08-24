Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $18.89

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRDG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.89 and last traded at $18.58, with a volume of 131866 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.69.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BRDG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bridge Investment Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Bridge Investment Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Bridge Investment Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Bridge Investment Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Bridge Investment Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.60.

About Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG)

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities.

