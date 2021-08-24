BrightView (NYSE:BV) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of BrightView (NYSE:BV) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BrightView from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

NYSE:BV opened at $14.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.63. BrightView has a 1-year low of $10.93 and a 1-year high of $19.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.16 and a beta of 1.45.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $673.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.79 million. BrightView had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that BrightView will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BV. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of BrightView by 4,163.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 404,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,521,000 after acquiring an additional 395,069 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in BrightView by 22.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 12,963 shares in the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in BrightView in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,070,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of BrightView by 7.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 104,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 6,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of BrightView by 77,554.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 8,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

About BrightView

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

