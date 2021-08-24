Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires 10,964 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,964 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $9,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 20.8% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,116,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,427,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,030 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 19.0% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,806,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,356,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,249 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,692,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,052,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,584 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 94.0% during the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 2,997,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $679,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $253,936,000. 29.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded up $9.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $170.60. 605,313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,638,752. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $202.69. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $152.80 and a 12 month high of $319.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $14.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. HSBC lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Erste Group downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.30.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

